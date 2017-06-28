All banks see capital return plans cleared

All 34 banks won clearance in the Federal Reserve's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR), the follow-up to last week's supervisory stress tests.

That's the first time since the global financial crisis that all banks got their capital plans approved. Capital One (NYSE:COF) got a conditional OK and must resubmit to get final clearance.

The 34 bank holding firms had passed the initial stress test, boosting expectations that nearly all would get their capital return programs approved.

Financials were up 1.3% as a sector today, suggesting some baked-in goodness on positive expectations for the CCAR results.

Updated 4:34 p.m.: Capital One (COF) is off 0.6% after hours following news of its conditional approval.

