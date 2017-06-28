Uber denies knowledge of stolen Waymo information

Uber (Private:UBER) tells a court that the company had no knowledge of any stolen proprietary information from Alphabet’s Waymo until the initial lawsuit was filed.

Waymo alleges that its engineer Anthony Levandowski, and later Uber employee, told Uber's then-CEO Travis Kalanick about five discs containing stolen Waymo documents.

Uber says the company didn’t know at the time of Waymo’s suit and that Kalanick advised Levandowski to destroy the discs because Uber didn’t want the information.

