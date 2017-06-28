Fed CCAR review: MS, ALLY, WFC, STT boost dividends, buybacks

Among capital return plans from banks (all of which got cleared by the Fed for the first time since the global financial crisis), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has announced a plan for repurchasing up to $5B worth of shares. It's also raising its quarterly dividend to $0.25 from $0.20.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) plans to boost its quarterly dividend to $0.12/share from $0.08 in Q3 and boost its buyback by 9% (up to $760M in shares through Q2 2018).

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is boosting its dividend to $0.39 from $0.38 as of Q3, and allowing for up to $11.5B in buybacks through Q2 2018.

State Street (NYSE:STT) will boost its quarterly dividend to $0.42 from $0.38 beginning in Q3, and approved a new buyback of up to $1.4B in common shares (through June 30, 2018).