Stocks bounce back with broad gains, led by financials and tech

Stocks rebounded from Tuesday's tumble to score a solid win, marked by strength in the top-weighted financials (+1.6%) and tech (+1.3%) sectors.

The Nasdaq (+1.4%) posted its best one-day gain since November, bouncing off its 50-day simple moving average (6,234) after holding at the key technical level; the move outpaced the S&P (+0.9%) and Dow (+0.7%) but all three major averages settled near the top of the day's trading range, and the small-cap Russell 2000 added 1.6% to close at a near-record.

Most other cyclical groups also finished higher, including consumer discretionary (+1%), which benefited from a strong showing among home builders after KB Home beat top and bottom line estimates; industrials (+0.9%), energy (+0.6%) and materials (+0.8%) also rose.

“Nothing about the economy and the makeup of the market has changed, so people are viewing this as the only opportunity they get to jump in and commit some capital,” says Michael Antonelli, equity sales trader at Robert W. Baird.

U.S. crude oil climbed 1.1% to $44.73/bbl for its fifth straight gain following the Department of Energy's crude inventory report.

U.S. Treasury prices settled mixed, with the 10-year yield adding a basis point to 2.22% while the two-year yield fell 2 bps to 1.36%.