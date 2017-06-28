Dosing underway in Aduro's mid-stage study of CRS-2078/Keytruda combo in mesothelioma

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Aduro Biotech's (NASDAQ:ADRO) lead candidate CRS-207, combined with Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant malignant pleural mesothelioma.

The primary endpoint of the open-label, single-arm, 35-subject study is objective response rate. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is December 2018.

CRS-207 is based on the company's Live, Attenuated Double-Deleted Listeria (LADD) platform which engineers attenuated strains of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes to express tumor antigens which induce specific and targeted immune responses.

Previously: Aduro expands clinical collaboration with Merck with mesothelioma study (May 17)