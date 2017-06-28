More banks' capital return plans: COF, FITB, BBT, USB, RF, AXP

More capital plans roll in after the Fed's clearance of the 34 banks in its CCAR review.

As reported, Capital One (NYSE:COF) got a conditional OK as the one ding in an otherwise flying-colors report. The bank must resubmit its plan by Dec. 28 to address "certain weaknesses" in its planning process.

It's expecting to maintain a quarterly dividend of $0.40, and authorize buybacks of up to $1.85B in stock through Q2. "The capital distributions communicated in today's announcement were assumed in the 2017 EPS guidance we provided on our first quarter earnings call," says CEO Richard Fairbank.

Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB) plans to boost its quarterly dividend 29% in the coming year (to $0.16 from $0.14, and then to $0.18 starting in Q2 2018) and has authorized buybacks of up to $1.161B.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) expects to boost its quarterly dividend to $0.33 from $0.30, and OKs up to $1.88B in buybacks starting in Q3.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is recommending a 7.1% boost to its quarterly dividend to $0.30, and authorized a buyback of up to $2.6B in common stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) -- expected to come out well in the CCAR review -- has authorized a $1.74B buyback plan and will raise its quarterly dividend to $0.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) plans to raise its dividend to $0.35 and buy back up to $4.4B in common shares during the CCAR review period.