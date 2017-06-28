More in banks' OK'd capital return plans: C, BK, CFG, KEY, BBVA, CIT

More capital plans roll in after the Fed's clearance of the 34 banks in its CCAR review.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is boosting its quarterly dividend to $0.32 and set a stock repurchase program of up to $15.6B through Q2 2018, for a total capital action of $18.9B over four quarters.

BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) has authorized a buyback of up to $2.6B, as well as repurchasing an additional $500M contingent on issuing $500M in preferred stock. It's also boosting its quarterly dividend to $0.24 from $0.19.

Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) will boost its quarterly dividend 29%, to $0.18, and has authorized buybacks of common shares up to $850M (up 23% Y/Y). It's planning the potential to boost its dividend to $0.22 in 2018.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) plans to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.105 from $0.095, starting in Q4, with a potential bigger increase to $0.12 for Q2 2018. It's also calling for buybacks of up to $800M.

BBVA Compass (NYSE:BBVA) has a capital plan calling for $200M in dividends for the covered period.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) has a plan that boosts its dividend by a penny, to $0.16 from $0.15, and commmon stock buybacks of up to $225M.