More in banks' OK'd capital return plans: PNC, ZION, DFS, STI, CMA, JPM

More capital plans roll in after the Fed's clearance of the 34 banks in its CCAR review.

PNC (NYSE:PNC) has planned a 36% boost to its quarterly dividend, to $0.75 from $0.55, starting in Q3. It's also planning buybacks o fup to $2.7B in shares.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) won approval for its plan to boost its dividend to $0.12 in Q3, $0.16 in Q4, $0.20 in Q1 2018, and $0.24 in Q2 2018 -- that's about $140M in total dividends. It's also planning up to $465M in common stock redemption.

Discover (NYSE:DFS) plans to boost its quarterly dividend to $0.35 from $0.30, and authorizes share repurchases of up to $2.23B for the four-quarter period.

SunTrust (NYSE:STI) has called for a 54% increase in its quarterly dividend, to $0.40 from $0.26, and plans to buy back up to $1.32B in common shares by June 30, 2018 (up 38% Y/Y) as well as maintain dividends on its preferred stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) will buy back up to $605M in stock over the four-quarter period, and at its July 25 meeting will consider boosting its dividend 15% to $0.30.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) will raise its dividend to $0.56 from $0.50, and has authorized buybacks of up to $19.4B by June 30, 2018.