More in banks' OK'd capital return plans: NTRS, SAN, MTB, HBAN

More capital plans roll in after the Fed's clearance of the 34 banks in its CCAR review.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) plans to raise its quarterly dividend to $0.42 from $0.38, and buy back up to $750M in common stock through June 2018.

Santander USA (NYSE:SAN) plans a dividend payment of $0.45625/share payable on Aug. 15; a dividend to Banco Santander SA of $5M; and redeeming the remaining balance of its 7.908% trust preferred securities.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) will buy back up to $900M in common shares and boost its dividend to as much as $0.80 by Q2 2018.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) plans to boost its dividend 38%, to $0.11, starting in Q4. It's also authorizing buying back up to $308M in common stock, and maintaining its dividends on outstanding preferred stock and trust preferred securities.