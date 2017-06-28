Continental to expand deal with South Korea's SK for exporting natural gas

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) says it will expand its existing joint development agreement with South Korea's SK Group to consider pursuing other opportunities with U.S. shale plays, including the development and exporting of liquid natural gas.

CLR currently runs five drilling rigs in the Northwest Cana area of the Anadarko Woodford Shale in Oklahoma as part of the joint agreement that controls ~100K net mineral acres.

CEO Harold Hamm tells CNBC that the expansion gives CLR further entry into Asia, and "SK comes with the capital to develop resources here and has a market for this supply of natural gas... [and] not just South Korea."