Southern stops coal gasification at Kemper plant, will burn gas instead

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) and Mississippi Power say they are immediately suspending start-up and operations activities involving the lignite gasification portion of the Kemper County energy facility.

The move is not a surprise after Mississippi regulators told SO last week that they did not want the company to pass on more of the costs of the project to ratepayers; SO has warned it may incur a $3.4B Q2 charge if it is not allowed to recover project costs from ratepayers.

“It looks like the end of the road” for the clean coal project, Glenrock Associates analyst Paul Patterson tells Bloomberg.

The $7.5B plant - billions of dollars over budget, years behind schedule and still not working properly - looks like it will become the most expensive gas plant ever built, costing ~10x more than an average gas-fueled generator.