Credit Suisse's best in energy infrastructure: AM, BWP, EQM, MPLX, TEP, WMB

Credit Suisse offers its six top picks among energy infrastructure stocks and MLPs: Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP), EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), MPLX, Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) and Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB). Among the highlights:

Aggressive production growth at sponsor Antero Resources should drive ~30% distribution compound annual growth rate at AM through 2020.

BWP trades cheap on contract roll off fears that the firm believes are priced in.

EQT Corp.’s acquisition of Rice Energy would add $130M of dropdown inventory at EQT and the potential for future organic capex opportunities at EQM.

Marathon Petroleum is seen dropping all its remaining midstream assets to MPLX by Q1 2018.

TEP is expected to be a top-tier distribution grower (20%-plus) over the next few years.

WMB is the best way to play the Wiliiams family as it enjoys a wider shareholder base, more liquidity and a better dividend coverage.

Credit Suisse generally expects MLPs to prosper as long as oil stays above $40/bbl.