NextEra again challenges Texas rejection of Oncor deal

NextEra Energy (NEE -0.9% ) is making a last plea to Texas regulators to reconsider its decision earlier this month that rejected its proposed $18B acquisition of transmission operator Oncor.

NEE, in a petition for rehearing filed yesterday, argued that the Texas Public Utility Commission overstepped its authority, ignored evidence, misinterpreted Texas laws and simply used bad judgment when refusing to allow the company to purchase Oncor.

The foundation of the PUC's opinion - that NEE is a "financially risky company" and that a NEE bankruptcy would threaten Oncor - is unjustified and unfounded, the petition states, noting that all three credit rating agencies concluded that NEE has a higher credit rating than Oncor.