Seadrill pumps another $100M into North Atlantic Drilling

Seadrill (SDRL -2.6% ) says it has increased the revolving credit facility provided to its struggling North Atlantic Drilling (NADL -8.7% ) subsidiary by another $100M and extends the maturity to July 31 while debt restructuring talks continue for both companies.

The facility has now been expanded to $150M, having previously been raised from $25M to $50M, and the expiration date had been pushed backed from March 31 and June 30.

investors may be disappointed that the credit facility got only a one-month extension, potentially hinting that restructuring plans will be made public before July 31.