More on Greenbrier's Q3

Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) reports Manufacturing revenue squeezed 30.8% to $317.1M in Q3.

Wheels & Parts revenue rose 8.7% to $85.23M.

Leasing & Services revenue declined 51.5% to $36.83M.

Gross margin rate slipped 30 bps to 20.4%.

SG&A expense rate grew 260 bps to 9.7%.

Operating margin rate down 270 bps to 11%.

New rail car deliveries -33.3% Q/Q to 2,600 units.

New railcar manufacturing backlog was 31K units valued at $3.1B at quarter's end, vs. 22.6K units valued at $2.44B as of Feb. 28.

FY2017 Guidance: Deliveries: ~15,000 to 16,000 units; Revenues: $2.1B to $2.3B; Diluted EPS: $3.45 to $3.65.