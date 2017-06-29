More on McCormick's Q2

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) reports sales rose 7% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Acquisition contributed 3 percentage point of growth in the quarter.

Segment revenue: Consumer: $656.4M (+2%, +4% on a constant currency basis); Industrial: $457.9M (+9%, +12% on a constant currency basis).

Gross margin rate fell 80 bps to 39.9%.

Segment operating income: Consumer: $91.3M (+6%); Industrial: $46M (+8%).

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 20 bps to 12.3%.

Income from unconsolidated operations increased 9.1% to $8.4M.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: +4% to +6% (+5% to +7% in constant currency); Operating income: +8% to +10%; Adjusted operating income: +8% to +10%; Diluted EPS: $3.94 to $4.02; Adjusted diluted EPS: $4.05 to $4.13.