LabCorp to offer specimen collection services in Walgreens stores

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) will collaborate with LabCorp (NYSE:LH) on developing and operating patient service centers within certain Walgreens stores this year. The centers, called "LabCorp at Walgreens," will offer patient services (specimen collection) located near the pharmacy area.

Seven sites will begin seeing patients this year, five in Denver, CO, one in Morrisville, NC and one in Deerfield, IL.

Walgreens says the availability of lab testing at its retail locations complements the expanded services offered through its pharmacies and healthcare clinics as part of its efforts to expand customer access to affordable healthcare.

Financial terms are not disclosed.