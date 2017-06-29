International Seaways announces agreement to acquire two 2017-built Suezmax tankers

International Seaways (NASDAQ:INSW) has entered into an agreement to acquire two Suezmax tanker newbuildings constructed at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard.

The vessels are expected to deliver to the Company by the end of July 2017.

The company intends to fund the vessel acquisitions from available liquidity.

“We are pleased to add these two new Suezmax tankers to our sizeable and diverse fleet,” said Lois K. Zabrocky, International Seaways’ president and CEO. “As INSW executes on our growth and renewal strategy, we will target vessels of high quality and attractive value at this low point in the cycle. INSW has a long history and well established track record owning vessels across the crude and product tanker sectors, enabling us to be opportunistic, yet focused in our efforts to grow and enhance our fleet for the benefit of shareholders.”

