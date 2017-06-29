PeptiDream and Heptares team up to develop inflammatory disease therapeutics

Sosei Group's Heptares Therapeutics and Tokyo-based PeptiDream (OTCPK:PPTDF) ink a strategic collaboration to discover, develop and commercialize therapeutics focused on an inflammatory disease target called G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR).

Heptares will leverage its StaR platform and 3D structural know-how to the selected GPCR target while PeptiDream will leverage its Peptide Discovery Platform System technology to identify certain peptides against the target and to optimize hit peptides and/or small molecules for further development.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will jointly conduct and share discovery and development costs and will co-own any resulting products. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.