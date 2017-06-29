Alimentation Couche-tard closes on CST Brands deal

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF, OTC:ANCTF) confirms the closing of its acquisition of CST Brands (NYSE:CST) and its transaction with Parkland Fuel Corporation (OTCPK:PKIUF).

The companys says the deals will add close to 1,300 stores to its network, including 666 locations in Texas.

"This transaction is the biggest in Couche-Tard's history and will strengthen our footprint in the United States, especially in Texas and the Southeast region, as well as in Canada (Québec, Atlantic provinces and Ontario), which brings our total store count in North America to close to 9,500 and close to 14,000 worldwide," notes Couche-Tard CEO Brian Hannasch.

Source: Press Release