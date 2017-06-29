Futures mixed with bonds in focus

U.S. stock index futures are mixed as investors keep an eye on the central banking sphere, as bond yields move higher. Dow +0.1% ; S&P 500 +0.2% ; Nasdaq -0.1% .

A slew of data announcements are also on the calendar, including GDP data at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with jobless claims.

Oil is up 1% at $45.18/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1245/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 5 bps to 2.27%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV