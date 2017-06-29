Valeant completes Dendreon sale to Sanpower for ~$820M; Cantor bullish, boosts price target to $23; shares ahead 4% premarket

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) is up 4% premarket on average volume. The company announced that it has completed the sale of Dendreon to Sanpower Group for $819.9M.

After the close yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $23 (34% upside) from $18 while maintaining its Overweight rating saying the company's "execution has continued to meet/exceed our expectations." Analyst Louis Chen cites positive script trends for Salix, progress on debt refinancing, shareholder support on executive compensation, the addition of John Paulson to the board and a promising pipeline as reasons to be bullish.