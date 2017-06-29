Weibo will block unapproved videos after Chinese government crackdown

Chinese social media company Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) agrees to block unapproved video content following a government warning last week.

The state-backed media watchdog threatened to close Weibo’s video service last week as part of a broader crackdown on online content not found to “actively propagate core socialist values”.

In a statement on Weibo’s website, the company writes that it has “sincerely accepted the criticism” and will work to remove offending video content from unlicensed outlets.

Weibo shares are down 0.52% premarket and have fallen nearly 10% since last week's crackdown announcement.

Shares of Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), Weibo’s owner, also down 0.52% premarket and nearly 6% in the past week.

