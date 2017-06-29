Rio Tinto shareholders OK sale of Australian thermal coal assets to Yancoal

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) +2% premarket after shareholders approve the sale of Australian coal assets to China-backed Yancoal Australia (OTC:YACAF, YZC) for $2.69B, ending the bidding war with Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY).

Rio had highlighted a range of advantages in Yancoal's recently improved offer, which it said included a better chance of completion, a $225M breakup fee and a faster and more certain timetable that closes the transaction in Q3.

Rio Chairman Jan du Plessis says funds from the sale have yet to be allocated within the company, as some shareholders want to use the money to boost dividends or buy back shares.