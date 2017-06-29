Fox-Sky takeover decision gets delayed

The British government is delaying a final decision on 21st Century Fox's (FOX, FOXA) £11.7B takeover of Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY), referring it to the domestic competition authority.

Despite U.K. Culture Secretary Karen Bradley acknowledging that the deal does raise public interest concerns regarding media plurality, the government added that it sees no material issues with regards to broadcasting standards.

The decision by the Competition and Markets Authority is now due in mid-July.

