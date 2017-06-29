Cytokinetics begins Phase 1b clinical trial of CK-2127107 in elderly subjects with limited mobility

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) announces the start of a Phase 1b, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multiple dose, two-period crossover study to assess the effect of CK-2127107 on measures of physical function in elderly adults with limited mobility.

CK-2127107 is a next-generation fast skeletal muscle troponin activator being developed as a treatment for people living with spinal muscular atrophy, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and certain other debilitating diseases. Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF) is conducting this Phase 1b clinical trial in collaboration with Cytokinetics.

The trial will enroll at least 60 subjects of 70 to 89 years of age with limited mobility. Patients will be randomized to one of two treatments to receive both CK-2127107 and placebo over two 14-day periods. The total study duration will be ~12 weeks. The trial is designed to assess the effect of CK-2127107 on skeletal muscle fatigue assessed as change from baseline versus 14 days of treatment and physical performance.