BeiGene's investigational PD-1 inhibitor shows treatment effect in early-stage liver cancer study

Preliminary results from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) PD-1 inhibitor candidate, BGB-A317, for the treatment of patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at the ESMO 19th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer in Barcelona.

At the time of the data cutoff, 40 patients had been treated for a median of 64 days. Most had HBV infection (n=34/40). 27 were evaluable for response and 12 remained on treatment. Partial responses were observed in three patients while nine had stable disease.

Adverse events were reported in 53% (n=21/40) of participants: rash (20%), itching (13%), increased AST enzyme (8%), fatigue (5%), hypothyroidism (5%) and decreased appetite (5%). All were mild or moderate. One patient experienced grade 5 (fatal) hepatitis determined to be related to the study drug. He had widely metastatic disease and died five weeks after receiving one dose of BGB-A317.

Development is ongoing.