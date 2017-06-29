More on Lindsay's FQ3

Net income of $11M, or $1.02 per diluted share vs. a net loss of $9.6M, or $0.90 per diluted share in the prior year.

Total irrigation equipment revenues increase 2% to $120M from the same quarter a year ago. U.S. irrigation revenues +2% to $75.2M.

Gross margin of 30.3% of sales, compared to 29.6% a year ago.

Cash and cash equivalents of $113.2M; No share repurchases were made during the quarter.

Backlog of unshipped orders at May 31, 2017 was $70.1M vs. $61.2M in the prior year.

FQ3 results