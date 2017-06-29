Financial sector set for another big day after CCAR

Perhaps the good news wasn't yet priced in. The XLF is higher by 2.1% and the KRE by 2% as all 34 lenders subject to the CCAR had their capital return plans approved by the Fed last night.

Capital One (NYSE:COF) is an outlier, down 0.7% premarket after winning only conditional approval.

"The highly positive report card puts more wind at the backs of the Trump administration and others who want to soften Dodd-Frank-era regulations," says Ian Katz of Capital Alpha Partners.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is ahead 3.2% after doubling its quarterly payout to $0.32 per share. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) up 3% after lifting its dividend 60% to $0.12. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) up 2.4% after raising its dividend 25% to $0.25.

