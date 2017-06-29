More on ConAgra Foods' Q4

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) reports net sales fell 9.3% in Q4 primarily as a result of volume declines associated with the Company's actions to build a higher quality revenue base.

Segment net sales: Grocery & Snacks: $749.4M (-3%); Refrigerated & Frozen: $640.2M (-5.1%); International: $204.7M (-1.3%); Foodservice: $267.4M (-5.3%).

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 130 bps to 29%.

The Company expects to repurchase approximately $1.1B of shares of its common stock in FY2018.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: -2% to flat; Adjusted operating margin rate: 15.9% to 16.3%; Tax rate: 32.5% to 33.5%; Adjusted EPS: $1.84 to $1.89.