Wal-Mart makes another Amazon countermove

Trucking industry insiders say Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has subtly put trucking companies on notice that if they do business with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) it could impact their relationship with the Arkansas retail giant.

Wal-Mart contracts with a number of trucking companies, including Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) in the past.

The development mirrors news from earlier this week that Wal-Mart was applying some heat on its vendors that are Amazon AWS customers. It's likely that Wal-Mart will find plenty of other ways to counteract the growing influence of Amazon in retail.