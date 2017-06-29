Myovant sciences initiates Phase 3 clinical program of Relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) announces it has initiated a Phase 3 clinical program consisting of two international clinical trials, SPIRIT 1 and SPIRIT 2, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain.

Relugolix is an oral, once-daily, small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist that decreases estrogen and progesterone.

SPIRIT 1 and SPIRIT 2 are randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 clinical trials. Each will enroll ~600 women aged 18 to 50 years. The co-primary efficacy endpoints are the reduction in dysmenorrhea and non-menstrual pelvic pain as assessed by a daily questionnaire, without an increase in background pain medication.

Safety outcomes, including bone mineral density changes as measured by dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry, will also be assessed.