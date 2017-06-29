Spherix bullish on Hoth eczema drug; shares up 50% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) jumps 50% premarket on robust volume on the heels of the release of a shareholder letter from CEO Anthony Hayes.

He says the company does not anticipate having to invest any more money in Hoth Therapeutics to support the development of its eczema candidate. He adds that Hoth should be able to pursue the abbreviated regulatory pathway 505(b)(2) in the U.S.

He predicts a winner, citing relatively recent M&A deals in topical dermatology space as evidence of the market opportunity.

