New funding for EV charging player Chargepoint

Global electric vehicle charging network Chargepoint announces that it secured another $43M in funding through a Series G round.

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY, OTCPK:SMAWF, OTC:SMQFY), Linse Capital, Rho Capital Partners, BMW i Ventures (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Braemar Energy Ventures all participated the Series G fundraising.

"Investment and partnerships with technology leaders like Siemens will enable our team to accelerate the expansion in Europe and encourage EV adoption in the region. Growing support from influential industry players and investors demonstrates widespread confidence in our business model and product and service portfolio," says Chargepoint CEO Pasquale Romano.

