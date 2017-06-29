Proteostasis Therapeutics reports preliminary data from Phase 1 study of PTI-428 in CF patients; shares down 14% premarket on degree of lung function improvement

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NYSE:PTI) announces preliminary data from the Multiple Ascending Dose cohort of its Phase 1 trial designed to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of PTI-428 in cystic fibrosis (CF) subjects. PTI-428 is the Company’s cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) amplifier.

The trial included 15 subjects in two patient populations, those who are taking Orkambi and those not taking CFTR modulator based therapies.

For the cohort with background Orkambi therapy, a total of ten patients with CF have been dosed to date. Primary endpoints of the study were safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK). Patients were randomized to receive 100 mg PTI-428 or placebo for seven days in addition to their background Orkambi therapy.

Preliminary data confirmed the PTI-428 PK profile to be comparable to that achieved in healthy volunteers and showed a lack of impact on Orkambi exposure levels. The overall changes in lung function during the treatment period favored the test group but the changes compared to placebo were not statistically significant.

Further analysis of the study, including follow up on all patients enrolled in this cohort, is expected to be reported in July.

A separate study with a third patient population is initiating enrollment of CF patients who will receive PTI-428 or placebo in addition to Kalydeco as background therapy for 14 days. Proteostasis expects to announce preliminary results from this study in Q3.