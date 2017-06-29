Credit Suisse weighs in on Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) after sitting down with management.

The positive from CS: "We believe the company is doing some very positive things to transition its model, add new layers of differentiation, add new growth drivers, and leverage its power in the industry."

The negative from CS: "It's difficult to see the stock working until, first, it clears the difficult 2H comparison hurdle, and second, like many other retailers, it provides better visibility on the investment outlook (which should be forthcoming) and EPS growth trajectory past 2017."

Add it all up and the analyst team sticks with its Neutral rating and $55 price target on DKS (+37% upside potential). The firms sees long-term growth potential for Dick's through the Team Sports HQ B2B concept.