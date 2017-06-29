D.R. Horton inks merger deal with Forestar Group

Under the terms, D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) will acquire 75% of the stock of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) for $17.75 per share in cash. The deal is expected to close in Q4, and D.R. Horton has cash and other immediately available capital on hand to close the $560M purchase.

Forestar will remain a publicly traded company, with former D.R. Horton CEO Donald Tomnitz to be executive chairman.

The deal is expected to be accretive to DHI's fiscal 2018 earnings.

Forestar's merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group has been terminated.

Forestar closed at $17.45 last night.

Previously: D.R. Horton lifts bid for Forestar Group (June 23)