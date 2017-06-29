Teva ahead 1% premarket on FDA acceptance of marketing application for Rituxan biosimilar

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) is up 1% premarket on light volume in response to the news that the FDA has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) from commercialization partner Celltrion seeking approval of CT-P10, a biosimilar to Biogen and Roche's Rituxan (rituximab). The agency's action date should be in Q1 2018.

The companies inked their agreement in October 2016. Teva has commercialization rights in the U.S. and Canada while Celltrion is responsible for completing all clinical development and regulatory activities.They will share profits.