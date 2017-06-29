Bond rout gets rolling as central banks threaten

It's a third straight day of big price declines (yields higher) for bond prices as the hawkishness spreads from the Fed to the Bank of Canada, the ECB, and the Bank of England.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is up another six basis points to 2.28% - it stood near 2.10% about 72 hours ago. The German 10-year Bund yield is higher by another 8 basis points to 0.454%; Italy up 12 bps, Spain up 10 bps, and the U.K. up 7 bps.

Some say the move is just getting started, noting the 10-year Treasury yield is still less than one percentage point higher than an all-time low of 1.366% hit last July. Bulls say structural changes - insurance companies and pensioners needing safe yield - mean plenty of buyers are standing ready.

