Retail sector awaits Nike earnings

Nike (NYSE:NKE) reports earnings tonight in what will be a closely-watched report for the retail sector. Amazon wasn't mentioned once during Nike's FQ3 earnings conference call (transcript), but that won't be the case today as the company's decision to sell directly on the e-commerce site is justified. Stocks such as Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL), Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), Under Armour (UA, UAA) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) could all see extra volatility depending upon what Nike says.

Nike numbers to watch: Consensus estimates are for Nike to report revenue of $8.63B, EPS of $0.50, gross margin of 44.3% of sales and futures orders growth of +1.25%.

