Stocks turn negative in early trading

Stocks start lower, with weakness in technology shares weighing on the Nasdaq; Dow -0.1% , S&P -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.7% .

Bank stocks are rallying after the 34 biggest U.S. banks passed the Fed's annual stress test; the financial sector has been bullish this week and looks to extend its 2.7% week-to-date gain.

European markets are mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE flat, Germany's DAX -0.7% and France's CAC -1.1% ; in Asia, both Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.5% .

In M&A news, Rite Aid ( -24.8% ) and Walgreens ( +2.6% ) terminated their merger deal and signed a new deal where Walgreens will acquire 2,186 Rite Aid stores, related distribution assets, and inventory for $5.175B; the divestiture agreement with Fred's ( -22.4% ) also was terminated.

On the data front, the third reading of Q1 U.S. GDP pointed to an expansion of 1.4%, better than the prior 1.2% reading and double the initial 0.7% estimate.

U.S. crude oil +0.8% at $45.09/bbl after government's report yesterday that U.S. production fell by 100K bbl/day in the steepest weekly drop in nearly a year.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, with the 10-year yield up by 6 bps at 2.28% and back above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages for the first time in a month, while the two-year yield rises 2 bps to 1.38%.

Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory