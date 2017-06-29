EU antitrust investigators pause Qualcomm, NXP decision

EU antitrust authorities have paused consideration of Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) after the companies failed to comply with an information request.

Authorities were investigating whether the acquisition would unfairly push aside competitors as Qualcomm could bundle its products with NXP’s widely used baseband chipsets and NFC chips.

The investigation started earlier this month and was mean to end by October 17.

Authorities will restart the investigation clock with a new due date if the companies supply the requested information.

Delays could give NXP more time to ask Qualcomm for a higher offer as desired by activist investors.

Qualcomm shares are down 0.82% .

NXP shares are down 0.34% .

