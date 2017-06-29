S.Korea's SK Group signs deal with GE to jointly develop U.S. shale gas

South Korean energy conglomerate SK Group signs an MoU with General Electric (GE +0.9% ) to jointly develop U.S. shale gas fields as it seeks to expand its presence in the U.S. shale gas sector.

SK says the partnership with GE will help it bring U.S. liquefied natural gas to South Korea and sell it to other countries amid growing U.S. LNG exports.

SK says it plans to invest 1.8T won ($1.6B) in the U.S. over the next five years and would seek up to 5T won in potential investment opportunities.