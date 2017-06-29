Microsoft confirms acquiring cloud monitoring startup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) confirms earlier rumors that the company acquired Cloudyn, a cloud-focused monitoring and analytics startup.

Deal was rumored at $50M to $70M but Microsoft didn’t confirm the financials.

Cloudyn helps cloud customers monitor usage costs to create a more efficient experience, which could prove valuable to Azure enterprise clients.

Microsoft Azure falls behind Amazon Web Services' cloud platform market share of 33% but Microsoft does retain about 95% of the enterprise productivity market.

Previously: Box, Microsoft announce partnership to co-sell products (June 27)