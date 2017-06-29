Mining stocks’ valuation attractive, led by copper and zinc, BMO says

Valuations for industrial metals and bulk mining equities are at attractive levels after underperforming in during Q2, BMO analysts say, listing copper and zinc as preferred commodities for the next 12 months.

BMO sees support for most commodity prices at current levels but has limited expectations for near-term price gains except for zinc, which should move higher on positive fundamentals; the firm says aluminum also could be a surprise outperformer, depending on outcome of China’s supply reforms in the next year.

The firm upgrades Klondike Lake Gold (OTC:KDKGD) and Arc Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) to Outperform from Market Perform; other preferred equities among precious metals include, Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG),Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF), Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF), Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG), Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF), Torex Gold Resources (OTCPK:TORXF) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM).

ETFs: JJC, DBB, CPER, JJU, BOM, BOS, JJM, CUPM, BDD, FOIL, RJZ, BDG, UBM, HEVY

Source: Bloomberg First Word