Government Properties Income Trust Prices 25M Common Shares

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) priced public offering of 25M common shares at $18.50/share, settlement expected on July 5, 2017.

Net proceeds from this offering to fund, in part its acquisition of First Potomac Realty Trust and repay outstanding unsecured revolving credit facility or invest the net proceeds from this offering in short term investments consistent with its intention to maintain its qualification for taxation as a REIT.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 3.75M shares.

Joint bookrunning managers: Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank.