Sycamore eyes Staples delivery business, ODP part of the plan?

Sycamore Partners plans to focus on organizing Staples (SPLS +2.1% ) into a delivery business, a retail business and tighter operations in Canada, sources tell Reuters. Of the three, it's the delivery business that is believed to have piqued the interest of the private equity firm the most.

Another interesting thought on Staples comes from Axios' Dan Primack, who speculates that Sycamore might revive a Staples-Office Depot (ODP +1.3% ) merger.

