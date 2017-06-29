FDA to clear out Orphan Drug application backlog in 90 days

Consistent with his previously announced plan to reboot the FDA aimed at more timely reviews, Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. unveils a new plan to eliminate the backlog of Orphan Drug requests in the next 90 days and establishing a benchmark of responding to new requests within 90 days of receipt. Currently, the agency has ~200 applications pending review. Last year, it received 568 requests, more than double the amount received in 2012.

The FDA's tactics will include a "Backlog SWAT team" of senior reviewers with significant expertise in the area. Requests will be reviewed on a FIFO basis (oldest ones reviewed first).

In order to respond to new applications within 90 days, the review staff will be reorganized to improve efficiency and maximize expertise. A new Orphan Products Council will be established to help address scientific and regulatory issues to ensure a consistent approach in regulating orphan drugs and reviewing designation requests.

Selected tickers: BIB IBB XBI PBE CNCR PJP IHE XPH PPH