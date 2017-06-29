Eiger sells gene therapy candidate Mydicar to Theragene for $3.1M in cash and stock; shares ahead 3%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR +3.3% ) inks a deal with privately held Theragene Pharmaceuticals to sell Mydicar (rAAV1-SERCA2a) for $3.1M, consisting of $240K in upfront cash plus $2.85M in Theragene common stock. Eiger will be eligible to receive milestones up to $15M and royalties on net sales.

Theragene will repurchase $1.35M of its stock from Eiger if it raises at least $4M in new capital.

Mydicar is a cardiovascular gene therapy product that employs an adeno-associated virus (AAV) to deliver a certain protein to cardiac cells. Celladon was developing it to treat heart failure but a mid-stage study failed. It merged with Eiger in March 2016.

