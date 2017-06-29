Prothena slumps 4% on Muddy Waters short position, doubts efficacy of lead product candidate

Thinly traded Prothena (PRTA -3.9% ) is down on double normal volume on the news that short seller Muddy Waters has established a position based on doubts with the efficacy of lead product candidate NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody for the potential treatment of systemic amyloidosis.

Update: In its full report, MW says it believes perceived responses to NEOD001 are due to previous plasma cell-directed therapy, adding that its proposed mechanism of action is unproven. It also believes the Street's consensus peak sales of $1.5B is unrealistic due to the small amyloidosis patient population and the risk that many payers will not reimburse for the drug.